TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.570-1.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $216.40.

TEL stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.96. 44,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,851,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $66.61 and a 52-week high of $138.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.02.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

