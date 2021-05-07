Team17 Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Team17 Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSVNF shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Team17 Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Team17 Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Team17 Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSVNF remained flat at $$10.25 on Friday. Team17 Group has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $10.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.67.

About Team17 Group

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists.

