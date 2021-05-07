Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Telenor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded Telenor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Telenor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of Telenor ASA stock opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average is $17.14. Telenor ASA has a one year low of $13.92 and a one year high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

