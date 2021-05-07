Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at KeyCorp

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a hold rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.25.

NYSE:TPX traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $39.38. The stock had a trading volume of 56,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,185. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.01. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $41.03.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

In other news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $3,617,801.60. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,839,624. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,141,872 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 263.3% in the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,881,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987,111 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,111 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,467,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,619,000 after buying an additional 2,595,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 274.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,985,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,595,000 after buying an additional 2,187,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

