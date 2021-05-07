Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.690-1.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.65 billion-$4.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.69 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.120-5.460 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.84. 945,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,749. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $67.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -513.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.79.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.50.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $6,754,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,691,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock worth $151,959,533 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

