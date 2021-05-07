TenX (PAY) Market Cap Hits $26.56 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 7th. One TenX coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TenX has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. TenX has a market cap of $26.56 million and $7.86 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00083395 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00021493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00064076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.44 or 0.00794639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.22 or 0.00101804 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,036.80 or 0.08807462 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

TenX Coin Profile

TenX (CRYPTO:PAY) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX.

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

TenX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars.

