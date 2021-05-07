Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.610-1.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.61-1.67 EPS.

Shares of TDC opened at $48.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 54.44, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Teradata has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.45 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDC. Bank of America upgraded Teradata from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JMP Securities upgraded Teradata from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.27.

In other news, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 7,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $309,872.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,400,487.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $55,900.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,522.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,109 shares of company stock valued at $3,826,542 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

