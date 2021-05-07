Ternium (NYSE:TX) Shares Gap Down to $40.25

Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.25, but opened at $38.91. Ternium shares last traded at $38.60, with a volume of 9,060 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bradesco Corretora raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.58. Ternium had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new position in Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter valued at $23,213,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter worth $19,217,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Ternium by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,343,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,158,000 after acquiring an additional 446,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ternium by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,283,000 after purchasing an additional 359,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ternium (NYSE:TX)

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

