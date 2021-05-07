TerraKRW (KRT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $45.68 Million

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 7th. Over the last week, TerraKRW has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. TerraKRW has a market capitalization of $45.68 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraKRW coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TerraKRW alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00071865 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $153.57 or 0.00267192 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $658.99 or 0.01146543 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00030360 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $438.76 or 0.00763383 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,344.67 or 0.99771215 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW’s launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 51,068,964,036 coins and its circulating supply is 51,068,234,927 coins. TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money. TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraKRW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraKRW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.