Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total transaction of $3,231,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,153 shares of company stock worth $109,617,129. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $663.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,379,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,332.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.66 and a one year high of $900.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $686.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $662.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

