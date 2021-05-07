Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $68.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.79.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

TCBI stock opened at $69.84 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $239.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $324,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,815.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa bought 10,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at $249,405.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,196,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,170,000 after acquiring an additional 542,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $3,640,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $1,464,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $892,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.