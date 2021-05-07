Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $1,590,707,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,630,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,526,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Longbow Research raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 12,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total transaction of $2,209,358.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,143,469.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 45,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total transaction of $7,858,285.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,248,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,463 shares of company stock worth $15,506,679. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN opened at $184.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.19. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

