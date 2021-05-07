Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $116.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $102.00 to $116.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

TXRH has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.35.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.47. The stock had a trading volume of 19,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,822. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $41.68 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. Equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 65.04%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,771,428. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total value of $455,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,525.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,871 shares of company stock worth $10,629,869. 6.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

