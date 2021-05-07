The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This is a positive change from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

The Aaron’s has increased its dividend payment by 46.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The Aaron’s has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Aaron’s to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Shares of AAN stock opened at $31.84 on Friday. The Aaron’s has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $34.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.08.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.63 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.18.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

