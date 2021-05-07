The AES (NYSE:AES) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

The AES (NYSE:AES) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

AES traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.80. 648,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,714,579. The AES has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. The AES’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AES shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The AES from $31.50 to $30.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.88.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

