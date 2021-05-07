The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $35.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.79% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Andersons, Inc. is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Andersons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Andersons in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $31.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -443.29 and a beta of 0.74. The Andersons has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $31.21.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. The Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Andersons will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in The Andersons by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in The Andersons by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in The Andersons during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Andersons by 226.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 94,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of The Andersons by 3.5% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

