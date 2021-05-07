The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Clorox in a report issued on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.06.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $184.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.76. The Clorox has a twelve month low of $176.73 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $254,283,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 1,577.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 768,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,186,000 after purchasing an additional 722,734 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 494.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,534,000 after purchasing an additional 224,647 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Clorox by 1,145.3% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 189,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,576,000 after buying an additional 174,401 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel purchased a new position in The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $28,838,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

