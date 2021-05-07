The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €144.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SAF. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America set a €134.00 ($157.65) target price on shares of Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on shares of Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €119.18 ($140.21).

Get Safran alerts:

SAF opened at €123.30 ($145.06) on Monday. Safran has a twelve month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a twelve month high of €92.36 ($108.66). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €119.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €114.35.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.