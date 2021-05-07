The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €88.00 Price Target for MorphoSys (ETR:MOR)

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) received a €88.00 ($103.53) price target from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MOR. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Independent Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €116.00 ($136.47) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €108.22 ($127.32).

MOR opened at €72.50 ($85.29) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €75.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is €87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.91. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of €68.24 ($80.28) and a 52 week high of €125.20 ($147.29). The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.21.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

