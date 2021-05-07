The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to “Neutral”

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $130.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $83.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $129.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a one year low of $75.05 and a one year high of $145.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.08.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 322.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,010,963 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $580,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823,810 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 9,357 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 232,788 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,889,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 83,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

