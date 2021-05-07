The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up approximately 1.6% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $9,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.23.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $337.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $362.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $313.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.20 and a 12-month high of $337.81.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

