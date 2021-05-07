The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Sets New 12-Month High at $110.50

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $110.50 and last traded at $110.50, with a volume of 306 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.13.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BWS Financial lifted their target price on The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.77 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.63.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.58. The Howard Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Howard Hughes news, Director Allen J. Model bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.17 per share, with a total value of $417,831.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,297.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PM CAPITAL Ltd raised its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 565,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,653,000 after buying an additional 79,200 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 502,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,638,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,855,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,472,000 after buying an additional 1,036,036 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 254,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,112,000 after purchasing an additional 68,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 526,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,745,000 after purchasing an additional 198,687 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile (NYSE:HHC)

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

