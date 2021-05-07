The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Chairman Michael Isor Roth Sells 100,000 Shares

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Isor Roth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $16,799,508.25.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $32.93 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.28.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 55.96%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on IPG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

