The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Holdings Boosted by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 12.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 269,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,891 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $7,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 404.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,944,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,293,000 after buying an additional 3,965,012 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,790,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,982,000 after buying an additional 3,065,758 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,223,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,784,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,069,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,200,000 after buying an additional 1,617,832 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $150,049.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 733,733 shares of company stock valued at $20,198,558. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $32.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $32.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.28.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 55.96%.

IPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

