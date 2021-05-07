The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Liberty SiriusXM Group provides satellite radio services consists of commercial-free music, sports, news, talk, entertainment, traffic and weather. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is based in United States. “

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LSXMK. TheStreet lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

LSXMK stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.93. The company had a trading volume of 12,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,497. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.40, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $28.87 and a 52 week high of $47.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.63.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.