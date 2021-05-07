The Manitowoc Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 3,177 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,510% compared to the typical volume of 88 call options.

MTW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The Manitowoc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in The Manitowoc by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 90,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 36,136 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Manitowoc by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in The Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth $2,430,000. Towle & Co. lifted its stake in The Manitowoc by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,670,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,230,000 after purchasing an additional 223,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in The Manitowoc by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $841.56 million, a P/E ratio of -71.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average of $15.36. The Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $430.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.82 million. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Manitowoc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

