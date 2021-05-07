The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for The Mosaic in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. Scotiabank also issued estimates for The Mosaic’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MOS. Barclays raised their price target on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. VTB Capital downgraded The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on The Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on The Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.18.

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,884,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.63. The Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,687,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in The Mosaic by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,373,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in The Mosaic by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,911,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,679 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in The Mosaic by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,714,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Mosaic by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,507,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.