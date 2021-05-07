The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.530-5.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $74.50 billion-$75.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.35 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.93.

NYSE PG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,861,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,260,187. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.61. The Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $111.25 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,279,873 shares of company stock worth $306,134,932. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

