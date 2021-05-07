The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 16.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,170,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,492,000 after buying an additional 21,674 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $1,095,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 163,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in The Progressive by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 100,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,616,000 after purchasing an additional 27,817 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 682,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,460,000 after buying an additional 149,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,488 shares of company stock worth $1,343,380. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock opened at $104.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.48. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $71.25 and a 12-month high of $104.79. The firm has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

