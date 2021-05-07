The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 839,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,167,000 after purchasing an additional 259,955 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 830,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,438,000 after acquiring an additional 46,945 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 495,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,761,000 after acquiring an additional 29,588 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,317,000 after purchasing an additional 239,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 422,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMG opened at $240.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.47. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $126.75 and a 1 year high of $254.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

In related news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total value of $348,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,737.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total transaction of $175,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,528,091.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,574 shares of company stock worth $15,116,240 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMG shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.86.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

