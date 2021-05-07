The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Hits New 52-Week High at $72.68

Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $72.68 and last traded at $72.61, with a volume of 73322 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.76.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $87.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.27 and a 200-day moving average of $65.33.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 37.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,940,207 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $108,062,000 after buying an additional 525,180 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 9,378 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,980 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 50,130 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 74,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Company Profile (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

