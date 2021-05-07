The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Trading 8.8% Higher

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) traded up 8.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $667.02 and last traded at $666.00. 25,037 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 804,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $612.30.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research raised The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Truist boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $781.57.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $699.15 and its 200-day moving average is $771.19. The company has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 225.00, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $319.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.25 million. Equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $2,966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,697,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 42,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.23, for a total transaction of $32,347,659.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,870 shares in the company, valued at $55,284,560.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,678 shares of company stock worth $146,453,666. 12.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,067,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Trade Desk Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

