The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Weir Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of The Weir Group stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.30. 7,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,736. The Weir Group has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 2.20.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

