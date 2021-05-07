TheStreet Downgrades Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) from a b rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SHEN. BWS Financial raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $49.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.86. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.95). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 16.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

