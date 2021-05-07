TheStreet Upgrades Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) to C

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

ARLP stock opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $6.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.14. The firm has a market cap of $744.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.78.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Alliance Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,581,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 156.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,367 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

