TheStreet Upgrades ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) to “B”

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CNOB. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CNOB opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.90.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 9.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,998,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNOB. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 169.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. 60.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

