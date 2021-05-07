TheStreet Upgrades SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FLOW has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX FLOW from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Vertical Research lowered SPX FLOW from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. SPX FLOW currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.29.

Shares of SPX FLOW stock traded up $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $70.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,413. SPX FLOW has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -18.05, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.52.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.62 million. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SPX FLOW will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is presently 19.25%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 5,910.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

