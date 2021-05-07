Thomas K. Brown Sells 11,000 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Stock

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $412,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.94.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

