Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on June 15th

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.405 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th.

Thomson Reuters has raised its dividend payment by 10.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $95.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $64.47 and a twelve month high of $99.14. The stock has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRI. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.70.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

