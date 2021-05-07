Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Thomson Reuters updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $95.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.42. The company has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $64.47 and a twelve month high of $99.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.37%.

TRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC lowered Thomson Reuters from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.70.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

