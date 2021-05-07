thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.79

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €8.79 ($10.34) and traded as high as €11.02 ($12.96). thyssenkrupp shares last traded at €11.01 ($12.95), with a volume of 2,080,690 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.10 ($9.53) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €11.20 ($13.18) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €12.51 ($14.72).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of €11.07 and a 200-day moving average price of €8.79.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile (FRA:TKA)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

