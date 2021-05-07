TI Fluid Systems’ (TIFS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 285.33 ($3.73).

Get TI Fluid Systems alerts:

Shares of TIFS stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 293 ($3.83). 228,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,755. TI Fluid Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 129 ($1.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 318.50 ($4.16). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 285.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 252.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.85, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.94.

In other news, insider William Kozyra sold 404,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.66), for a total value of £1,131,200 ($1,477,920.04).

About TI Fluid Systems

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and supplies automotive fluid storage, carrying, distribution, and thermal management products to support various propulsion systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for TI Fluid Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TI Fluid Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.