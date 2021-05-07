Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Price Target Increased to C$9.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$10.07 to C$10.08 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Timbercreek Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$9.32.

Shares of TSE TF traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$9.33. 33,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.47, a quick ratio of 84.00 and a current ratio of 84.00. The company has a market cap of C$755.52 million and a PE ratio of 19.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.68. Timbercreek Financial has a 1-year low of C$7.39 and a 1-year high of C$9.36.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$23.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This is a positive change from Timbercreek Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. Timbercreek Financial’s payout ratio is currently 143.45%.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

