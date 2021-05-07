Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Tivity Health in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now forecasts that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

TVTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Tivity Health stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.95. 1,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,681. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. Tivity Health has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $108.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.67 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 128.43% and a negative net margin of 47.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTY. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 15,019 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Tivity Health during the fourth quarter worth $784,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.