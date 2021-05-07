Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.490-1.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $465 million-$485 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $470.62 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TVTY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.67.

NASDAQ TVTY traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.97. 3,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,681. Tivity Health has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $25.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.78.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $108.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.67 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 47.44% and a positive return on equity of 128.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tivity Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

