Todd J. Slotkin Sells 2,000 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $68,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,872.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CBZ traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,617. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.35. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $35.03.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at about $953,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 138,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57,272 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 234.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 95,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 67,200 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,691,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,018,000 after purchasing an additional 31,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.