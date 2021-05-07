TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. TopBuild updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

BLD opened at $223.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.32. TopBuild has a one year low of $80.77 and a one year high of $235.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLD shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research raised their target price on TopBuild from $236.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.46.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,909,400.00. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total value of $36,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,786.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

