Tornado Price Reaches $105.29 on Top Exchanges (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. In the last seven days, Tornado has traded 37.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tornado has a market cap of $631,735.21 and approximately $616,022.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado coin can now be purchased for $105.29 or 0.00188590 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00072423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.61 or 0.00271551 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $654.87 or 0.01172972 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00030479 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $450.99 or 0.00807800 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,916.14 or 1.00155087 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance. Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling Tornado

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

