Tornado Trading Up 35.3% Over Last Week (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Tornado coin can now be purchased for approximately $100.14 or 0.00173751 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Tornado has traded 35.3% higher against the US dollar. Tornado has a total market capitalization of $600,825.11 and approximately $573,644.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tornado alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00069667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.38 or 0.00262656 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $648.33 or 0.01124931 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00031490 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.28 or 0.00770885 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,528.84 or 0.99819458 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tornado Coin Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance. Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling Tornado

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.