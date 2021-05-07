Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, July 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Shares of TIH traded up C$0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$105.41. 5,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,591. The company has a market cap of C$8.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$96.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$91.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.56. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of C$61.09 and a 12-month high of C$106.64.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$992.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$984.00 million. Research analysts expect that Toromont Industries will post 4.3199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 3,200 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.25, for a total value of C$298,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$93,250. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $717,485.

TIH has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$100.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$107.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$107.67.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

